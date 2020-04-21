News
HomeNews

McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To Healthcare Workers & First Responders

Mickey D's looking to hook-up healthcare workers while they fight the good fight...

McDonald's Celebrates Healthcare Workers

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

In an effort to show appreciation to the brave healthcare workers who’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty during this Coronavirus epidemic, business such as hotels and some restaurants have offered their services free of charge as a token of appreciation and respect (Trump hotels have yet to offer similar amenities but that’s neither here nor there).

McDonald's Celebrates Healthcare Workers

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Now the men and women on the frontline of this pandemic will also be able to enjoy some good grub while on their grind as McDonald’s will be blessing healthcare workers and first responders with free “Thank You Meals” at participating Micky D’s restaurants. Beginning Wednesday (April 22), the house that Ronald McDonald built will be offering the meals to the medical avengers with a simple flash of their work badge and they can keep it moving.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

Whether in the morning, noon or night, the medical heroes will be served sandwiches, fries, and/or hash browns in some OG Happy Meal Boxes. No word on whether they’ll come with toys but hey, can’t have it all, right?

But that’s just one way McDonalds is joining in on the fight against the Coronavirus.

In addition to serving local community initiatives across the country, McDonald’s USA is honored to join BET and United Way by donating $250,000 toward efforts that will directly support Black communities hit hardest in COVID-19. The donation will be announced during BET’s “Saving Ourselves” Telethon, a commercial-free, 2-hour fundraising event, airing Wednesday, April 22 at 8pm EST. This is one of many ways the Golden Arches is helping to aid with COVID-19 relief.

Now that’s hot business.

Thank you to all the healthcare workers and first responders literally putting their lives on the line to save lives across the nation and we hope y’all take advantage of all the services being offered to y’all right now. Y’all deserve it and much more.

McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To Healthcare Workers & First Responders  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 13 hours ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 13 hours ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 3 days ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 7 days ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 7 days ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 2 weeks ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
AT&T TV Super Saturday Night - Inside/Atmosphere
Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close