Part-Time Justin Turns Up Meditation

Part-Time Justin Meditation

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin is turning up the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show with a new cocktail called “Dr. Hennessy,”, a fun game, and an attempt at mediation to find some peace. Check it out below!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25850374″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/a10e99f830aa3b1e4a493f991040e483.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

