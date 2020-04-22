Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison Prewett

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24

Source: John Fleenor / Getty

There is trouble in…former paradise.

Just days after the season finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett decided to part ways for good. Weber stated, “Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

View this post on Instagram

I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️

A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on

Recently, Madison spoke out about their relationship and it seems Weber is not too happy about it.

Tune in to RadioNow 100.9 for exclusive interviews, breaking news, and more! 

In her first interview since the show , Prewett spoke with the Off The Vine Podcast and didn’t hold anything back…and we mean ANYTHING. She spoke candidly about how she treated Peter’s mom, the season finale, and Weber’s rumored relationship with former cast mate (and Madison’s best friend), Kelley Flanagan.

If that wasn’t enough drama, Weber made a response to Madison’s interview. He stated, “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…,”

We have a feeling this isn’t the end of this drama!

See Also: 

Peter’s Brother Throws Shade At Madison On Instagram

Bachelor Peter broke his face

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison Prewett  was originally published on radionowindy.com

madison prewett , peter weber

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 1 hour ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 4 days ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 1 week ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 1 week ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 2 weeks ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'
[WATCH] Mandy Moore Just Sang “Only Hope” From…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close