Ana’s Midweek Update: Homechella

Sure Coachella isn’t happening this weekend, but Ana announces the fierce lineup to Homechella! Plus, Part-Time Justin inspired her to create her own at-home cocktail! It’s Ana’s Mid Week Update.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25902476″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5976efa5834310fe0524177e084e29da.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

