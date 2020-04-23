Tree Talk & Appreciate All The Kindness!

Big Al from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show surprised Ana with the sweetest gift! And he’s so excited about all the beautiful additions to his home. Plus, other KiddNation members are showing kindness to each other! We need more random acts of kindness.

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25959612″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

