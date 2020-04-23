KKMS Daily News – What Day Is It?

There’s so much hard-hitting news happening at the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show homes! A “plant-a-holic,” the results from too much caffeine, Kellie says whatever you do… Don’t do this!, Part-Time Justin gives his new car a name, and so much more! Get caught up on the latest…

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25959728″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=25961767″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/5a796791c518547d786cba12a2373520.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Brooklyn Barbershop Busted For Hosting Underground Parties During Quarantine

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison Prewett

Also On Radio Now 92.1: