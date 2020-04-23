Entertainment News
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A month ago, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Shortly after, his wife, Christina also tested positive for the virus. Now, they have announced that their 14-year-old son is battling the virus.

On Wednesday, while sharing an update on her health, Christina announced that the couple’s son Mario is now recovering from the virus. She stated, “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus.”

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us. My old friend’s recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth. 🌏🌏🌏 This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. 💙💙💙After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all. 🙏 Link in bio, as they say.

Later that same night, Cuomo appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, where he spoke about his families health. He said, “The virus worked through the family. It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the Coronavirus.”

Sleepless Nights and Wild Dreams Could Be Because of Coronavirus Crisis

Dr. Drew Talks Coronavirus: “Don’t Panic!” [AUDIO]

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Arrivals

Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond. Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He Tested Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on radionowindy.com

