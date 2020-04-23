Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

A month ago, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Shortly after, his wife, Christina also tested positive for the virus. Now, they have announced that their 14-year-old son is battling the virus.

On Wednesday, while sharing an update on her health, Christina announced that the couple’s son Mario is now recovering from the virus. She stated, “After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus.”

Later that same night, Cuomo appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, where he spoke about his families health. He said, “The virus worked through the family. It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the Coronavirus.”

