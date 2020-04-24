News
HomeNews

Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant Could Fight Coronavirus [Details]

Lysol bottles on a store shelf, plastic spray bottles of all...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

It’s pretty clear that Donald Trump is about as dense as it gets, so his most recent advice in regard to treating coronavirus does not surprise us at all.

In case you missed it, no. 45 suggested Lysol injections could be a potential way to fight the deadly pandemic. Now, the cleaning and disinfecting company is speaking out about the dangers of what Trump said. In a statement on their official website, here’s what they wrote to combat 45:

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).  As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information. We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts.”

“The confusion over disinfectants arose after health officials at the White House briefing Thursday evening presented ’emerging results’ of research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity and certain disinfectants in diminishing the threat of the virus on surfaces and in the air,” CBS reports, adding “President Trump then launched into speculation about the the possibility of injecting disinfectants as a treatment.”

Trump then said he’s seen “the disinfectant where it knocks it [coronavirus] out in a minute,” according to the site. He reportedly continued “And is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs — so it’ll be interesting to check that. … It sounds interesting to me.”

Just wow.

Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant Could Fight Coronavirus [Details]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 2 days ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 3 days ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 3 days ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 4 days ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 6 days ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 1 week ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 1 week ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 2 weeks ago
04.10.20
Wildfox And Ladygunn Magazine Presents Wayke Up Fundraiser Hosted By Nikki Reed
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.20
Lindsay Lohan, Xzibit, and Jeremy Shockey Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 7, 2004
Lindsay Lohan Makes A Big Statement With “Back…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.20
Omarion
The Zeus Network Gives Fans A Front Row…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.20
Jojo
JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.20
Row of cowboy boots in shoe store, full frame
Kimberly Dawn Lights Up The City Of “Nashville”…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close