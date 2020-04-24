Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant Could Fight Coronavirus [Details]

It’s pretty clear that Donald Trump is about as dense as it gets, so his most recent advice in regard to treating coronavirus does not surprise us at all.

In case you missed it, no. 45 suggested Lysol injections could be a potential way to fight the deadly pandemic. Now, the cleaning and disinfecting company is speaking out about the dangers of what Trump said. In a statement on their official website, here’s what they wrote to combat 45:

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information. We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts.”

“The confusion over disinfectants arose after health officials at the White House briefing Thursday evening presented ’emerging results’ of research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity and certain disinfectants in diminishing the threat of the virus on surfaces and in the air,” CBS reports, adding “President Trump then launched into speculation about the the possibility of injecting disinfectants as a treatment.”

Trump then said he’s seen “the disinfectant where it knocks it [coronavirus] out in a minute,” according to the site. He reportedly continued “And is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs — so it’ll be interesting to check that. … It sounds interesting to me.”

Just wow.

Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant Could Fight Coronavirus [Details] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By King Sukii , Radio Staff Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: