Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First Child Together

There’s a baby on the way in Chris Pratt‘s household!

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old actor and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, less than a year after they tied the knot.

The gender hasn’t been revealed yet but it will be Schwarzenegger’s first child and Pratt’s second. He shares a seven-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and being with his then-fiancée, now wife.

RELATED: Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers, And Expanding The Jurassic World Universe

RELATED: Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” he told the outlet. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life. I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The first child for Pratt’s new family will also mark a milestone for Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Terminator and former California governor is set to become a grandfather for the first time and after daughter Katherine and Chris got married, he said he was looking forward to grandbabies.

“I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually,” he said. “It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that.”

Also On Radio Now 92.1: