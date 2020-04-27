Ever since Lizzo stepped on the scene, she has proved to be nothing less than a force to be reckoned with. The sexy songstress lives her life out loud and unapologetic — hence the reason everybody and their mama wants a piece of Lizzo.

We love a body positive, boss chick that uses her art to uplift the masses — but unfortunately with lots of liberation and confidence comes lots of haters. Back in November, the Grammy Award winning singer posted a photo of her naked behind to the ‘gram to celebrate her nominations and tell everyone who had something to say to “Kiss My A*** Doh”.

Even when things are about her, Lizzo still finds a way to make sure everyone involved feels uplifted and loved. On Monday, she took to IG to share her one and only birthday wish for the year.

“It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho.”

As I said, Lizzo is a force to be reckoned with. Her smash hit, Truth Hurts, spent seven straight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and tied for the longest running number one by a female rap artist and is the only song by a female rapper without a feature to hold the spot for so long.

Happy Birthday Melissa Viviane Jefferson! Stay Happy. Stay Beautiful. Stay You. Check below for all the times Lizzo made us say, “Damn Girl”.

Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us Say “Damn Girl” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By kiyonnathewriter , Radio Staff Posted 2 hours ago

