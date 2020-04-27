Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us Say “Damn Girl”

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Ever since Lizzo stepped on the scene, she has proved to be nothing less than a force to be reckoned with. The sexy songstress lives her life out loud and unapologetic — hence the reason everybody and their mama wants a piece of Lizzo.

We love a body positive, boss chick that uses her art to uplift the masses — but unfortunately with lots of liberation and confidence comes lots of haters. Back in November, the Grammy Award winning singer posted a photo of her naked behind to the ‘gram to celebrate her nominations and tell everyone who had something to say to “Kiss My A*** Doh”.

 

Even when things are about her, Lizzo still finds a way to make sure everyone involved feels uplifted and loved. On Monday, she took to IG to share her one and only birthday wish for the year.

“It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho.”

 

As I said, Lizzo is a force to be reckoned with. Her smash hit, Truth Hurts, spent seven straight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and tied for the longest running number one by a female rap artist and is the only song by a female rapper without a feature to hold the spot for so long.

Happy Birthday Melissa Viviane Jefferson! Stay Happy. Stay Beautiful. Stay You. Check below for all the times Lizzo made us say, “Damn Girl”.

View this post on Instagram

Blueface babyyy 💸

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Gettin ready for side nigga day ❤️ love u babe 💐

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Roll Model.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

 

 

 

 

Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us Say “Damn Girl”  was originally published on globalgrind.com

lizzo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 2 hours ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 3 hours ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 1 day ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 1 day ago
04.26.20
Billie Eilish
Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert!…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 4 days ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 5 days ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 6 days ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 6 days ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 1 week ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 1 week ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 2 weeks ago
04.10.20
Photos
Close