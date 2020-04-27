KKMS Daily News: Shopping Or Hoarding?

Big Al ventured out of the house, Trey had a moment of clarity, J-Si took a punch in the heart from his daughter… Get all of the latest during this edition of KKMS News Update!

Plus, what seemed like a good idea caused even more damage… And there was a lot going on at Kellie’s house… but not a lot of group participation.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: KKMS Daily News – Happy Hour

RELATED: KKMS Daily News – What Day Is It?

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The Patio Conspiracy

Also On Radio Now 92.1: