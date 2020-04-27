Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News: Shopping Or Hoarding?

KKMS 042720

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Big Al ventured out of the house, Trey had a moment of clarity, J-Si took a punch in the heart from his daughter… Get all of the latest during this edition of KKMS News Update!

Plus, what seemed like a good idea caused even more damage… And there was a lot going on at Kellie’s house… but not a lot of group participation.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: KKMS Daily News – Happy Hour

RELATED: KKMS Daily News – What Day Is It?

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: The Patio Conspiracy

kkms daily news

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 10 hours ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 11 hours ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 1 day ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 1 day ago
04.26.20
Billie Eilish
Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert!…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 4 days ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 6 days ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 6 days ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 6 days ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 1 week ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 1 week ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.20
8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 2 weeks ago
04.10.20
Photos
Close