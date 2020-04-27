Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
The First Move Is Important

Picnics

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

J-Si shared that he got a follow from a famous dad… He made his first move in this friendship… but was it good enough? Plus, picnics suck!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26206914″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Close