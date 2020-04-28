Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Congrats are in order for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

The pair are expecting their first child together, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, Hadid is about 20 weeks along as she and Malik have been staying at her family’s Pennsylvania farm during quarantine.

The pair, who’ve been on again and off-again for some time now reportedly rekindled their romance back in December and were spotted out and about together in January. Not a bad way to have some good news during quarantine.

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED: Love Again? Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Rumored To Be Back Together

RELATED: Zayn Malik Refuses To “Label” His Relationship With Gigi Hadid

Also On Radio Now 92.1: