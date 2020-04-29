News
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House Party During Coronavirus Pandemic

Another case of doing the most.

Chicago Continues To Idle During Coronavirus Shutdown

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Even though COVID-19 continues to be a serious pandemic some would rather take the risk than suffer another day of cabin fever. Apparently the Windy City was doing the most last weekend.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that one citizen had enough of social distancing and took matters into their own hands recently. According to the CPD one homeowner on the Northwest Side hosted an invite only soiree. The event was so well attended that it gained national scrutiny when video footage went viral. A clip showed a packed party with people standing shoulder to shoulder as they all seemingly threw the six foot rule out the window.

Naturally once word got out it attracted the attention of local officials; all the way up to the top. Mayor Lori Lightfoot publicly condemned the gathering in a non-related press conference calling it “foolish” and “reckless”. “It goes against all the things we’ve been talking about. Every single person there who put themselves at risk puts the next person and the next person that they come into contact with at risk,” she added.

On Sunday, April 26 police received multiple calls about a disturbance in the area. They arrived at the house party and removed more than 50 people from the property. The owner was given a citation for disorderly conduct. Penalties for disorderly conduct vary in Illinois based on the severity of the crime. The offense may be punishable by a maximum jail sentence of 30 days and a fine of up to $1,500, or a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $2,500.

You can see the footage below.

Photo:

