News
HomeNews

Tupac Shakur Filed For Unemployment In Kentucky

My name is my name.

Democratic Candidate Andy Beshear Projected Winner Of Close Race For Kentucky Governor

Source: John Sommers II / Getty

The economic downturn is hitting millions very hard. Even Tupac Shakur filed for unemployment, in Kentucky.

A man sharing the name with the late, legendary rapper filed for unemployment assistance in the Bluegrass State, and its Governor proceeded to step in it.

NBC News reports that on Monday night (April 27), Governor Andy Beshear brought up the name when speaking about his state’s goal of processing all March unemployment claims by April’s end. Beshear reportedly noted that there were some “bad apples” trying to abuse the system, like one man who filed under the name “Tupac Shakur.”

“We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” Beshear is quoted as saying. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”

However, there really is a Lexington, Kentucky man whose name is Tupac Shakur, and he really does need the unemployment benefits. Per the Lexington-Herald Ledger, a man named Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, goes by Malik, and unfortunately is out of work as a cook due to coronavirus pandemic orders that restaurants shut down.

Shakur, not the rapper, as soon as he was eligible too he applied for unemployment insurance on March 13 and was determined qualified for it a few days later. But, he still hasn’t received any of his money. He tells the Lexington-Herald, “I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills.”

Rather than skulking away from the faux pas, the Governor called up Shakur to apologize on Tuesday (April 28).

Beshear called Shakur personally to apologize Tuesday morning.

“I understand, he’s dealing with a lot. Mistakes happen,” said Shakur, who legally changed his name to Tupac Malik Shakur in 1998.

Get Tupac, ahem, Malik, his money.

Tupac Shakur Filed For Unemployment In Kentucky  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First…
 23 hours ago
04.28.20
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 3 days ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 3 days ago
04.26.20
Billie Eilish
Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert!…
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 6 days ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 1 week ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 1 week ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 1 week ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 1 week ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 2 weeks ago
04.18.20
Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name After Realizing It…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.20
The Highly Anticipated Films That Have Been Pushed…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.20
Photos
Close