Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The COVID-19 pandemic has gifted us some weird stories but none may be weirder than hearing Eminem stopping a home invader.

A man was arrested and charged with first degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building after breaking into the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s Detroit area home. According to TMZ, the incident happened earlier this month at 4 a.m. and saw the rapper confront the home intruder, a 26-year-old man named Matthew Hughes.

RELATED: Eminem Thanks Detroit COVID-19 Frontline Workers With “Mom’s Spaghetti”

RELATED: Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety Via Social Media

The ironic part? Eminem’s security team was asleep and didn’t hear the sound of the alarm that was triggered when Hughes allegedly broke in through a kitchen window. Em, because either he’s a light sleeper or has the awareness of a ninja, was awake and found Hughes “in his living room” and shouted for his security team to grab him.

Authorities believe Hughes didn’t attempt to steal anything when he broke in – he just wanted to meet Eminem.

Eminem

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 2 hours ago
04.30.20
7 items
It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake…
 4 hours ago
04.30.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 3 days ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 3 days ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 4 days ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 4 days ago
04.26.20
Billie Eilish
Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert!…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 1 week ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 1 week ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 1 week ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 1 week ago
04.20.20
Taylor Swift at arrivals for MISS AMERIC...
Watch One World: Together At Home Special
 2 weeks ago
04.18.20
Photos
Close