Beyoncé’s Name Drop Of OnlyFans On “Savage” Remix Gets A Response

The monthly subscription service popular has risen in popularity, most especially during the coronavirus quarantine.

By now, most have heard Megan Thee Stallion‘s amazing remix of “Savage” featuring none other than her fellow Houston cohort, Beyoncé. After Queen Bey effectively employed an OnlyFans name drop in her rhyme scheme, the site shot back some love with an open invitation to the superstar.

Beyoncé’s verse on the remix opens with, “Hips TikTok when I dance /On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans” much to the delight of the Beyhive and the Hotties. The singer goes on to deliver more sultry bars on the track and clearly has boosted the already popular song to higher heights.

The OnlyFans Twitter account took notice and tweeted, “Did @Beyonce just mention #OnlyFans in her latest song #savageremix 😎 We cool,” with a gif that illustrated them attempting to contain their excitement. In a statement to Rolling Stone, officials at OnlyFans wrote, “Beyoncé, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

OnlyFans has definitely benefitted heavily from the coronavirus quarantine with creators using the platform largely to display adult video content, but it has other uses and intentions as well. That said, we’re sure that most folks who employ the service won’t be hopping online to show themselves baking cookies. OnlyFans saw a 3.7 million registration boost since March 1, and a 75 percent uptick in signups, clearly all connected to the COVID-19 situation ravaging the globe.

The service isn’t the only place that folks are letting off steam as Zoom and Instagram Live has become the new hotspot in these unprecedented times.

