Radio Now Exclusives
HomeRadio Now Exclusives

JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’ Her Mom On Her Dating Life + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

JoJo

Source: Warner Records Publicity / Warner Records Publicityjo

It is FINALLY here! JoJo‘s been gearing up for this Good To Know album for so long and it’s finally out! I chatted with her a couple days ago and we got to break down everything from why this album was so important to her, her mom’s interest in her dating life, what prompted her to re-record her debut album and give it a more grown woman approach and feel and more! Watch it down below!

RELATED: JoJo Tells Us What She Wants In A “Man” Live On The Honda Stage! [VIDEO]

RELATED: JoJo’s Mom Seeks Out Good Man For Her Daughter On IG Live

Stream the album below!

Good To Know , jojo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
JoJo
JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’…
 1 hour ago
05.01.20
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 24 hours ago
04.30.20
7 items
It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First…
 3 days ago
04.28.20
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 4 days ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 4 days ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 5 days ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 5 days ago
04.26.20
Billie Eilish
Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert!…
 7 days ago
04.24.20
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 1 week ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 1 week ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 1 week ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.20
Photos
Close