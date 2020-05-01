JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’ Her Mom On Her Dating Life + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

It is FINALLY here! JoJo‘s been gearing up for this Good To Know album for so long and it’s finally out! I chatted with her a couple days ago and we got to break down everything from why this album was so important to her, her mom’s interest in her dating life, what prompted her to re-record her debut album and give it a more grown woman approach and feel and more! Watch it down below!

Stream the album below!

