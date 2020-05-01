Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Caroline Kraddick Shares Her New EP

Caroline Kraddick

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Caroline is excited to share her debut EP, Stronger, with the world.

A portion of proceeds are donated to Kidd’s Kids to help bring hope and happiness to kids with life threatening and life altering conditions. Find out all the ways to get her single HERE!

Plus, you can donate any time at KiddsKids.org

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26502999″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/3d1012fc03fc546b2e8245bd61880d84.jpg&#8221; width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’ Her Mom On Her Dating Life + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: An Ode To The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

caroline kraddick

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
JoJo
JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’…
 8 hours ago
05.01.20
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 1 day ago
04.30.20
7 items
It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First…
 3 days ago
04.28.20
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 4 days ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 4 days ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 5 days ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 5 days ago
04.26.20
Billie Eilish
Watch Billie Eillish Perform A 50-Minute Home Concert!…
 1 week ago
04.24.20
Chris Cuomo Shares Updates On Son After He…
 1 week ago
04.23.20
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison…
 1 week ago
04.22.20
Opening night after party of Broadway play &apos;Waitress&apos;
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due…
 1 week ago
04.21.20
9 items
Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic
 1 week ago
04.21.20
Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Crashed His Video Interview…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.20
Photos
Close