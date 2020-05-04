Entertainment News
Madonna Reveals She Has Coronavirus Antibodies

Madonna is going to remain a rebel until the very end.

The 61-year-old revealed in her latest “Quarantine Diary” that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and is going to “breathe in the COVID-19 air”.

The test found the presence of proteins produced by the immune system in response to COVID-19.

“Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies,” she said. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

You take an antibody test to determine if you’ve had a previous coronavirus infection but there have been issues with the reliability of test results. According to researchers, one in three antibody tests produced false positives more than 10% of the time.

However, that is not stopping Madonna whatsoever from having an optimistic outlook about life. “Here’s the good news,” she said. “Tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

In recent weeks, the coronavirus has personally affected the singer and actress. Mark Blum, a co-star from her 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan, died at 69 due to coronavirus complications.

