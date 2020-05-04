The KKMS Share Their Yoda Voices!

Part-Time Justin has been keeping this hidden talent from us, but May the 4th is the perfect day to bust it out!

[spreaker type=player resource=”episode_id=26700817″ theme=”light” autoplay=”false” playlist=”false” cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/618b2a51c7c0ee34bdc63b576406e6a9.jpg” width=”100%” height=”400px”]

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Part-Time Justin Gets Naked

RELATED: The KKMS Shares Their Haiku Poems!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: