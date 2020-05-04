Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of A Lifetime

Entertainment News
Many celebs are showing their appreciation for front line workers daily, including Taylor Swift.

Whitney Hilton is not only a “Swiftie,” she is a registered nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Utah native who went to New York to help fight the virus, shared her story in a recent article posted by Intermountain Healthcare. In it, Hilton detailed her experience of traveling over 2,000 miles to help those in need across the country during the pandemic.

Swift read this story and wanted to send Hilton a special gift to show her appreciation and also to celebrate the nurse’s 30th birthday. The “Lover” singer sent a handwritten note and a ton of Lover merchandise to the nurse.

Hilton couldn’t contain her excitement and took to Twitter to publicly thank the singer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swift has been donating and supporting her “Swifties” who are in need or doing great things. Recently she donated $3,000 to one of her fans who had been struggling financially because of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond. Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

