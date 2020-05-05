Entertainment News
Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby

Elon Musk & Grimes Met Gala 2018

Source: (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The relationship between Elon Musk and Grimes is…well, interesting.  The couple has been public since the 2018 Met Gala.  Congrats are in order, as they just welcomed a baby into the world.  Musk tweeted the news, and said both mom and baby are healthy.  He shared some pictures with twitter, and also revealed they named their baby X Æ A-12 Musk.  (uhhhh….what?!)

Grimes announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in January.

This is Grimes’ first child, while Musk has five sons from his previous marriage.

Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby  was originally published on radionowindy.com

elon musk , grimes

Photos
Close