The relationship between Elon Musk and Grimes is…well, interesting. The couple has been public since the 2018 Met Gala. Congrats are in order, as they just welcomed a baby into the world. Musk tweeted the news, and said both mom and baby are healthy. He shared some pictures with twitter, and also revealed they named their baby X Æ A-12 Musk. (uhhhh….what?!)

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in January.

This is Grimes’ first child, while Musk has five sons from his previous marriage.

Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 6 hours ago

