Adele Returns To Instagram Looking Snatched [PHOTO]

Adele took a little bit of a social media hiatus but on Tuesday, the “Hello” singer not only celebrated her 32nd birthday by giving tribute to frontline workers but also showing off her stunning new look!

Wearing a black mini dress with billowing sleeves and black heels, she wore her hair down and stood next to a giant floral wreath.

“Thank you for the birthday love,” she captioned the post. “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x”

Most couldn’t help but remark on Adele’s new look, including Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: “I mean are you kidding me.” The post has garnered more than two million likes since Adele shared it with her more than 33.7 million followers.

Last year, the singer announced that her and husband Simon Konecki had split after three years of marriage. The two share their seven-year-old son, Angelo. Since the announcement of the divorce, Adele has been relatively quiet on social media. She did make her first post of 2020 a big one!

RELATED: New Adele Music Is Coming!!

RELATED: Has Adele Moved On To Date British Rapper Skepta?

Also On Radio Now 92.1: