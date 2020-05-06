Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Love Letters To Kellie: A Simple Solution For An Asexual

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

 

Kellie got really blunt during love letters… but there’s your solution! Plus, how do you deal with a husband that literally stinks? And do you stick it out with someone that you know you won’t be with long term?

And a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Such A Sweet BDay Gift!

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Fantasizing About The Breakup

love letters to kellie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show
 5 hours ago
05.06.20
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show
Adele Returns To Instagram Looking Snatched [PHOTO]
 7 hours ago
05.06.20
Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Madonna Reveals She Has Coronavirus Antibodies
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Carole Baskin Tricked Into First Interview Since ‘Tiger…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
JoJo
JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’…
 5 days ago
05.01.20
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 6 days ago
04.30.20
7 items
It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake…
 6 days ago
04.30.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First…
 1 week ago
04.28.20
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 1 week ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 1 week ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 1 week ago
04.26.20
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt reading
Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First…
 1 week ago
04.26.20
Photos
Close