Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tina Knowles Lawson Is Fine Being Called The “Original” Savage [AUDIO]

Ebony Hosts Champagne Toast In Honor Of July Cover Star Tina Knowles Lawson

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Tina Knowles Lawson is stepping up to help push COVID-19 testing in Houston.

With her #IDIDMYPART campaign launching this weekend in Houston, Good Morning H-Town chatted with the Knowles matriarch to get her thoughts about the campaign, her reasoning for doing so … and her thoughts on that one line from the “Savage (Remix)” with her daughter Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Facts!” Lawson says of whether or not Beyoncé truly indeed got it from her. “Everyone started sending me memes and stuff and I said, ‘What are they talking about? I listened to it and I told her, “Thank you for my shoutout and she was like, “Mama, you remember when you pulled up in your two-sweater at my school with your top-down and your orange lipstick, you were a savage!”

RELATED: Beyoncé &amp; Megan Thee Stallion Honored By Mayor of Houston With Their Own Respective Days

RELATED: H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé’s addition to Megan’s single catapulted the record to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Hear Miss Tina explain to the GMHT why she is quite fine with being the original savage.

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Tina Knowles Lawson Is Fine Being Called The “Original” Savage [AUDIO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix
 8 hours ago
05.07.20
Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show
 1 day ago
05.06.20
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show
Adele Returns To Instagram Looking Snatched [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of…
 3 days ago
05.04.20
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Madonna Reveals She Has Coronavirus Antibodies
 3 days ago
05.04.20
Carole Baskin Tricked Into First Interview Since ‘Tiger…
 4 days ago
05.04.20
JoJo
JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’…
 6 days ago
05.01.20
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 1 week ago
04.30.20
7 items
It’s Gonna Be May: The Best Justin Timberlake…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Expecting Their First…
 1 week ago
04.28.20
Good As Hell: Every Time Lizzo Made Us…
 1 week ago
04.27.20
Jason Derulo Shows Off His Culinary Skills With…
 1 week ago
04.27.20
Kristin Cavallari is the cover model for Michigan Avenue Magazine&apos;s fall fashion issue
Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Husband Jay Cutler
 2 weeks ago
04.26.20
Photos
Close