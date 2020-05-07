Entertainment News
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix

The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

I’m either psychic or I spoke this into existence.  Really, I doubt I had anything to do with this collaboration, BUT I have been saying for MONTHS now that The Weeknd’s new music seemed to be inspired by one of my favorite movies, Drive.  It just has that sort of vibe…

Well, I was so pumped when I found out the Chromatics (who’s music was featured in Drive) linked up with The Weeknd for a remix of his hit “Blinding Lights.”  When I first heard the single “After Hours,” it immediately made me think Chromatics.

So here we are months later, and The Weeknd has made all my favorite things collide into one visual.  Yes, he’s even driving a car while Chromatics’ “Tick Of The Clock” plays.  OMG!  My mind is going to explode!  Check out the “Blinding Lights” Remix video below!

