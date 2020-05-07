I’m either psychic or I spoke this into existence. Really, I doubt I had anything to do with this collaboration, BUT I have been saying for MONTHS now that The Weeknd’s new music seemed to be inspired by one of my favorite movies, Drive. It just has that sort of vibe…

Okay, I gotta know if he watched Drive and got super inspired. I mean the elevator scene at the end was…uhhhh. 😳😳😳 https://t.co/rIPxsbl2tK — Jules (@RadioTheJules) March 4, 2020

Well, I was so pumped when I found out the Chromatics (who’s music was featured in Drive) linked up with The Weeknd for a remix of his hit “Blinding Lights.” When I first heard the single “After Hours,” it immediately made me think Chromatics.

So here we are months later, and The Weeknd has made all my favorite things collide into one visual. Yes, he’s even driving a car while Chromatics’ “Tick Of The Clock” plays. OMG! My mind is going to explode! Check out the “Blinding Lights” Remix video below!

RELATED: LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops Three ‘After Hours’ Bonus Tracks

WATCH: The Weeknd Debuts ‘Scared to Live’ on SNL

LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ Title Track

WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: