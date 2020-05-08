Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover Concert’ To Air On ABC

Mark your calendars! Taylor Swift has announced she has a virtual concert on the way to keep us entertained during quarantine! The City of Lover Concert will air on ABC on May 17th. The concert was filmed in September at her show in Paris.

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

This announcement comes a day after Taylor posted the below photo to social media, which had fans wondering if she was up to something.

Due to COVID-19, Swift had to cancel her Lover Fest that was slated for this summer.

