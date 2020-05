Are you missing out on a Mother’s Day celebration because you can’t see your family? Ana has some great ideas for a virtual Mother’s Day!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: The KKMS Share Their Yoda Voices!

RELATED: The KKMS Shares Their Haiku Poems!

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: