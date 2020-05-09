Radio One Exclusives
Andre Harrell, Uptown Records Founder And Mentor To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Dies At 59

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Andre Harrell, the visionary behind Uptown Records and one of hip-hop’s most noted figureheads and culture creators has died. He was 59.

DJ D Nice made the stunning announcement on Instagram on Friday night.

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records after a stint in the group Jekyll & Hyde as well as working with Russell Simmons at Def Jam, helped usher in a new era of cool with the likes of Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Teddy Riley, Guy and more. Perhaps his most memorable contribution is discovering a young intern from Howard University named Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Harrell’s resume is staggering over the course of his near four decades in music. From producing hit albums and being the brains behind one of the great black labels of the late ’80s and early ’90s to helping create hit shows such as New York Undercover and more.

This is a developing story.

