Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 & No. 2 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Well isn’t this a little Break The Internet history?

Two of our former Break The Internet guests in Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion not only released brand new remixes to hit singles in “Say So” and “Savage,” they came in first and second on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Doja’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj placed her at the top of the Billboard chart, making it both her and Nicki’s first No. 1 records. Not to be outdone, Hot Girl Meg aka the Hot Girl Coach’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé sits at No. 2, after being No. 4 last week after just two days of streaming and charting. Congrats ladies!

You can read the rest of the chart here including how Drake’s “Pain 1993” debuted, where “Toosie Slide” sits, “The Box” and more!

