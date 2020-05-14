Entertainment News
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away At 21

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge announced her son, Beckett Cypher, has died at the age of 21.

The singer shared the sad news on Twitter Wednesday night. She started the statement with, “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction.” Then added, “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.

She went on to thank those that have reached out and to let fans know that she will be singing again because singing “has always healed me.”

Beckett is the son of Etheridge and her former partner, Julie Cypher. Together they had two children,  their daughter Bailey and late son Beckett.

