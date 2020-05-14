News
DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes

Dark Man X needs to give up a chunk of his funds to the Empire State.

DMX needs to get his finances in order. Reportedly, Dark Man X owes the state of New York almost $225,000 in back taxes.

The homie’s at Bossip report that the state of New York’s Division of Taxation has filed a tax warrant against the Yonkers rapper. X, born Earl Simmons, allegedly owes a cool $224,845 in state income taxes, per the warrant.

Clearly, X was still collecting bags if he owes that much in state taxes.

X should be too familiar with the process since he reportedly had multiple taxes warrants in NY before. Nack in 2018 he had a lien for slightly over $20,000 issued on him by the state and in 2014 he had another for a hefty $230,000. But it was the federal tax fraud charges that cost X his freedom when he served a year in prison (he was released in late January 2019). After initially being hit with 19 counts of tax fraud by the Feds, he pleaded guilty he copped to one charge of tax fraud after allegedly not paying income taxes from 2010 to 2015.

Since then, X has been performing but did a stint in rehab in late 2019. Most recently, X was spreading the word hosting a virtual Bible study on IG Live and floated the idea of battling Jay-Z in a VERZUZ match up.

“Earl is doing really well,” X’s lawyer Murray Richman told Bossip. “He’s been working on a documentary. While everybody has been down, he’s been working in Tennessee…He’s a terrific guy, love him.”

Wait, when are we getting this documentary, though?

