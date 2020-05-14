The Legendary Voice Of Goofy, Bill Farmer, Calls The Show!

Bill Farmer calls to talk about his new show on Disney+!

He talks about the inspo behind the show ‘It’s A Dog Life With Bill Farmer’, all of the cool jobs that dogs have… and he finally explains what kind of creature Goofy actually is!

But before that, we grant someone’s wants and needs… And we check in with some of our fav newscasters! Ana calls a town meeting and Nick just can’t catch a break!

