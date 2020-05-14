Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

The Legendary Voice Of Goofy, Bill Farmer, Calls The Show!

Goofy

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Bill Farmer calls to talk about his new show on Disney+!

He talks about the inspo behind the show ‘It’s A Dog Life With Bill Farmer’, all of the cool jobs that dogs have… and he finally explains what kind of creature Goofy actually is!

But before that, we grant someone’s wants and needs… And we check in with some of our fav newscasters! Ana calls a town meeting and Nick just can’t catch a break!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Carole Baskin Tricked Into First Interview Since ‘Tiger King’

RELATED: Ty Burrell Tells Us How He’s Helping The Community During Quarantine [INTERVIEW]

goofy

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 5 hours ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 22 hours ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 3 days ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 3 days ago
05.11.20
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With…
 6 days ago
05.08.20
Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover Concert’ To…
 6 days ago
05.08.20
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix
 1 week ago
05.07.20
Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show
 1 week ago
05.06.20
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show
Adele Returns To Instagram Looking Snatched [PHOTO]
 1 week ago
05.06.20
Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby
 1 week ago
05.05.20
Taylor Swift Gives A Nurse The Gift Of…
 1 week ago
05.04.20
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Madonna Reveals She Has Coronavirus Antibodies
 1 week ago
05.04.20
Carole Baskin Tricked Into First Interview Since ‘Tiger…
 1 week ago
05.04.20
JoJo
JoJo Details Her New Album, ‘Good To Know,’…
 2 weeks ago
05.01.20
Photos
Close