Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86

Fred Willard, the comedic actor known for roles as station director Ed Harken in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Frank Dunphy on Modern Family and Robert on Everybody Loves Raymond, has passed away. He was 86.

His daughter, Hope, said he passed “very peacefully … He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

He was remembered by fans as well as actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose husband, Christopher Guest, directed Willard in many of his comedies. “How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,” she tweeted.

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

The Cleveland born Willard was an only child raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio and was one of the more prolific comedic actors in Hollywood, sporting more than 300 “actor” credits and 186 “self” credits on IMDB. He was also a frequent visitor on Jay Leno’s version of The Tonight Show and a regular on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

