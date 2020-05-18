Big Al’s Dating Service

Husband thinks I favor my only child from a previous marriage. And when you can’t find ANYBODY… turn to Big Al?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Should You Forgive A Cheater?

Love Letters To Kellie: Laundry Problems!

Love Letters To Kellie: A Simple Solution For An Asexual

Also On Radio Now 92.1: