‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, has passed away. He was 30.

Boyce along with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were found dead in a Las Vegas condo on May 13. A source told E! News that Boyce’s cousin noticed that the actor’s car was still at the condo but that Boyce was supposed to have driven the car to Los Angeles. The cousin went to check on the actor and found the bodies of both Boyce and Adepoju.

He shared a hopeful message of optimism last year when he crossed the big 3-0 age milestone.

“At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old.,” he captioned on Instagram. “Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones,” he wrote in the post. “What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

 

