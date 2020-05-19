‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping The N-Word On Instagram

Former Bachelorette contestant Hannah Brown says she’s “really embarrassed and “ashamed” after she said the N-word during an Instagram Live on Saturday (May 16).

“Hannah is really embarrassed and ashamed. She did not intentionally say the N-word, but she understands that she was completely in the wrong and also understands why people are upset with her,” an insider explained to US Weekly. “She sees this as a major lesson and is truly sorry.”

On Saturday, Brown got caught saying the N-word while performing a TikTok to DaBaby‘s “Rockstar.” She was trying to remember the words and sang a few outloud. Brown was so caught up in making the TikTok right that she didn’t realize she said it until fails began reminding her in the comments.

“I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh God,’” she said in the Live. “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word. So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that. … Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I’m very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.”

She later apologized via her Instagram stories, writing to her followers, “I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Other Bachelor Nation members including Rachel Lindsay spoke out about Brown usage of the word.

