News
HomeNews

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter To Speak To Graduates Via YouTube Originals ‘Dear Class of 2020’

You can count on record streams and views now.

European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the senior classes of 2020 will be missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies. But celebs have been stepping up virtually, and the latest star set to address the graduating class will be Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, among others, via YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 event this June.

Queen Bey is joining A-listers that include Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe and many, many more for a global virtual commencement ceremony that kicks off June 6 starting at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

Beyoncé will be speaking to the graduates while scheduled performances include Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle and Lizzo. In the evening, after graduation, there will be an after-party that will feature performances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Worth noting is that besides just tuning in, any U.S.  graduating student can upload their own video via the “Dear Class of 2020” website (the deadline for all submissions is Friday, May 22.)

Dear Class of 2020 will serve as the pinnacle YouTube’s Graduate #WithMe celebration, which was inspired by the multitude of students using the platform to connect with the peers and classmates despite the social distancing necessities that otherwise would have kept them apart.

More of the speakers announced today (May 19) include Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Hasan Minhaj, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Ciara & Russell Wilson, the Cast of Euphoria the cast of Riverdale.

They will be joining an already announced line up that includes President and Mrs. Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Zendaya, amongst others.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning in to watch the festivities in the comments.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter To Speak To Graduates Via YouTube Originals ‘Dear Class of 2020’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 8 hours ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 14 hours ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 18 hours ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 6 days ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 7 days ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 1 week ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 1 week ago
05.11.20
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover Concert’ To…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show
 2 weeks ago
05.06.20
The BRIT Awards 2011 - Show
Adele Returns To Instagram Looking Snatched [PHOTO]
 2 weeks ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close