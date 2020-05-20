Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of ‘Batwoman’ TV Series

Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Batwoman no longer has its Caped Crusader.

Ruby Rose, the show’s star, has announced that she won’t be returning for season 2, according to Variety. Her departure arrives as the show was renewed for a second season set to premiere in January 2021.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose said in a statement. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

The CW, Warner Bros., and Berlanti Productions thanked Rose for her contributions to the show and confirmed that a new Kate Kane would arrive by the time season 2 kicked off.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months,” the studios and network said in a joint statement.

Rose was casted as Kane in 2018 as part of the Arrowverse crossover. Later, she signed on for the stand-alone Batwoman series, becoming the first LGBTQ superhero to lead a live-action TV show.

