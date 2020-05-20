Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Megan Thee Stallion Joins The KKMS! [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

This interview is LIT! Megan Thee Stallion, Miss Hot Girl Summer that keeps it Savage, joined the show!

She talks about confidence, she talks about her other passion, she talks about how she’s going to continue the hot girl summer in this new world.

Megan Thee Stallion

Photos
Close