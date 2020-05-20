Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h

The new affordable line (starts at $55) embodies the "Good As Hell" singer's persona: fun AF, stylish and bold.

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

A week after Rihanna launched her R5-20 Sunglasses, Lizzo announced that she’s also putting her foot in the accessories ring, debuting her new collab with the Aussie brand, Quay.

Lizzo x Quay is an affordable sunglasses line (starts at $55) and embodies the “Feeling Good As Hell” singer: fun AF, stylish and bold. It’s these characteristics that sparked the Grammy winner’s interest to join forces.

“Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable,” said Lizzo in a statement to Marie Claire. “Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind.”

 

SLAY!

Even better: From May 20-25, if you buy one pair, you get another one free! That, and they are donating $1 million in meals to Feeding America! Shop and give back at the same time? That’s a win-win!

Now, here are some of my favorite lewks from the line:

JADED ($65) IN CLEAR/NAVYPCH

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

 

 

ICY EMBELLISHED ($65) IN BLACK

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

HOLD PLEASE ($65) IN GOLD FADE

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

FLEX ($55) IN YELL/SMK

Lizzo Quay Sunglasses Collab

Source: Quay / Courtesy of Quay

YOU BETTER COME THROUGH LIZZO!

I will definitely be ordering a few pairs ASAP!

Shop the Lizzo x Quay line here

RELATED NEWS:

Rihanna Reinvigorates Our Hope For Summer With Her R5-20 Sunglasses Collection

Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection

Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Global Citizen Together At Home

Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

5 photos Launch gallery

Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Continue reading Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

[caption id="attachment_3127092" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Being stuck in the house day in and day out can wear on your confidence. But our girl Lizzo is here to remind us that we're all bad b*tches. Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The Quarantine "Who told you you could be this cute?" Lizzo asks rhetorically while serving body in the mirror before giving us a side profile and wiggling her bottom in red shorts. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_1HBXvh7BD/   If you haven't been keeping up with the Truth Hurts pop star's page, it is a ode to self-love. From burning sage while meditating to find the right light that shows off her skin in its dewey glory, Lizzo's platform has transformed into a tranquil space for her fans.  

Lizzo’s Quay Sunglasses Collab Is 100 Percent That B***h  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 7 hours ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 20 hours ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 1 day ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 1 day ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 6 days ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 1 week ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 1 week ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 1 week ago
05.11.20
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover Concert’ To…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
Selena Gomez To Host New Quarantine Cooking Show
 2 weeks ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close