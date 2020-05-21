Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scandal

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood finally appears to be over.

Actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have both pled guilty for their roles in the bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband had vowed to fight the charges, initially pleading not guilty despite the federal government continuing to add charges that could have put them behind bars for more than 40 years.

Instead, they pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will also plead guilty to honest services and mail fraud.

Loughlin has agreed to serve two months in prison and a $150,000 fine and two years probation with 250 hours of community service. Her husband will serve five months in prison with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Both paid $500,000 to the scandal’s ring leader, Rick Singer, to get their daughters into USC, fabricating a photo that made it appear that the girls were fantastic rowers.

Given the current lockdown California is on in regards to the coronavirus, it is likely that both may serve out their sentences on house arrest.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In Wake Of College Cheating Scandal

RELATED: The Best ‘Aunt Becky’ Memes Following Lori Loughlin’s College Bribery Scandal

RELATED: How Many Scams You Got: Dozens, Including Celebs Charged In Alleged College Cheating Scandal

lori loughlin

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 9 hours ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 3 days ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 5 days ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 1 week ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 1 week ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 1 week ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 1 week ago
05.11.20
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
Taylor Swift Announces ‘City of Lover Concert’ To…
 2 weeks ago
05.08.20
WATCH: The Weeknd x Chromatics ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
Photos
Close