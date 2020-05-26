Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Joe Exotic Reveals New Details To The KKMS! [VIDEO]

Joe Exotic Letter

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Joe Exotic, AKA Tiger King, wrote a letter to us straight from prison!

And if you’ve been living under a rock… Check out the trailer to find out who he is below.

