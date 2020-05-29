Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]

Fans anticipated what Lady Gaga‘s new album would sound like. Would it feel more like Joanne and A Star Is Born? Or would she take it all the way back to The Fame Monster and Born This Way? Well, Chromactica has arrived with guest appearances from Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and contributions from Elton John, Skrillex and more!

The album initially was supposed to arrive last month but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she said then.

In conversation with Zane Lowe, she discussed what Chromatica meant to her and how the imagery of the album is rooted in sound, healing and color.

“The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it’s from what all sound is made from, and, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about,” she said. “It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

Listen to the album below.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Helps Raise $35 Million For COVID-19 Relief, Announces TV Special

Also On Radio Now 92.1: