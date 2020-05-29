Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Camila Cabello opens up about mental health and talks OCD in a new essay ‘I was desperate for relief.’

Camila Cabello opens up about mental health and talks OCD in a new essay ‘I was desperate for relief.’

It’s not new to Camila’s fans to be exposed to the singers feelings in her songs, but now they’re getting yet another perspective into her personality thanks to an essay she wrote for WSJ Magazine. In her essay Camila talks about her struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

She made a point to that there is a difference between her Instagram page and her real life. Camila admitted that while it often seems like things are amazing for her online those are only highlights.

Camila wrote “Here’s what there ​aren’t​ pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD I was experiencing”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

 

She decided to open up now in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, after she realized keeping things locked away were making her feel even worse. Camila encourages her fans to do the same.

“We live in a culture that pursues an unattainable perfection,” she wrote. “Social media can make us feel like we should be as perfect as everybody else seems to be. Far from being a sign of weakness, owning our struggles and taking the steps to heal is powerful.”

Camila says she’s managing much better due to coping techniques like cognitive behavioural therapy, meditation and breathing exercises. She says that she now feels healthy and the most connected to herself that she’s ever been.

See Also: 

Tips for Managing Your Mental Health During Quarantine

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 3 hours ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 18 hours ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 week ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 1 week ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 1 week ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 1 week ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 2 weeks ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 2 weeks ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 2 weeks ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 3 weeks ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 3 weeks ago
05.11.20
WATCH: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With…
 3 weeks ago
05.08.20
Photos
Close