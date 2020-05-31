H-Town
HomeH-Town

Public Affairs Podcast: #WeAreOne, George Floyd, The Protests & What’s Next [VIDEO]

We Are One Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The death of George Floyd and its aftermath are being felt nationwide. Watch it on television and you see cities on fire, its people angry, frustrated and upset about not just the 46-year-old Floyd’s death but the various accounts of police brutality that they’ve heard about or endured themselves.

In a live edition of the Public Affairs Podcast, the entire Radio One Houston family from 97.9 The Box to Majic 102.1 and Radio Now 92.1 joined together for a conversation not just about George Floyd and his senseless killing, but about the effect of what inaction has lead to in regards to protests across the country. We share personal stories and as Kiotti mentions, an attempt to loot the Galleria overnight that thankfully did not happen.

We had callers from Bishop James Dixon to Brother Deric Muhammad, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who urged the community that they can protest but they must do so safely.

“George grew up in this city, the Tre, Jack Yates High School,” Mayor Turner said. “His body is coming back to the city of Houston & we want to pay tribute to him. At the same time, I fully understand people wanting to protest, that is there right, I join them. I simply ask that it is done peacefully.”

He added, “When I first saw the clip, it penetrated my entire being. I said, ‘Not again… not again’ I said, ‘What the hell? Why? What’s the point?’ It wasn’t 30 seconds. It was 8-9 minutes. As a mayor of this city? It makes everything we do more difficult. It doesn’t matter where you are, it amplifies every shooting, every incident involving police officers. You have to immediately condemn it, call it out. You have to allow people to express how they feel.”

Watch the podcast as it happened live on Facebook and social media below. Subscribe to the Public Affairs Podcast on SoundCloud.

RELATED: J. Cole Attends Fayetteville Protest For George Floyd

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

RELATED: 200 Arrested Following George Floyd Protests In Downtown Houston

Public Affairs Podcast: #WeAreOne, George Floyd, The Protests & What’s Next [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

george floyd , Houston

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 2 days ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 2 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 2 weeks ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 3 weeks ago
05.14.20
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 3 weeks ago
05.11.20
Array
Actor And Comedian Jerry Stiller Dies At 92
 3 weeks ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close