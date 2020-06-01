Love Letters To Kellie: Does This Mean My Husband Is Cheating?

Does This Mean My Husband Is Cheating?

A husband that is notoriously a tightwad quit nitpicking over money… Does that mean that he’s cheating? And how should you react if you get called an ex’s name?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: The Lying Pothead

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Literally Losing Faith

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Should You Forgive A Cheater?

Also On Radio Now 92.1: