Carole Baskin Awarded Joe Exotic’s ‘Tiger King’ Zoo In Latest Court Ruling

The Tiger King has no kingdom to return to...

With the Coronavirus and George Floyd protests having been the dominating factors of 2020, it seems like ages ago Netflix’s The Tiger King was the talk of social media and Carole Baskin was the backwoods version of Hillary Clinton to tiger Trumpians.

Now we can expect the hate for the soft spoken alleged husband killer to hit new levels as Carole Baskin has been dished yet another W at the expense of her long time rival and hillbilly heartthrob, Joe Exotic. After years of legal back-and-forths Vulture is reporting that a federal judge has just awarded Carole Baskin Joe Exotic’s entire G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Holy crap, she truly took his entire life’s work!

According to the report the judge concluded that Baskin should be given the zoo “after determining that Joe Exotic, given name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, had transferred the deed of his zoo to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel, specifically to hide the asset. The zoo, they determined, should have gone to Baskin as part of a million-dollar trademark-infringement judgement against Joe Exotic in 2013.”

Joe tried it, b. But in the end the would be murderer lost it all.

But don’t think that Carole will be receiving all the animals that the zoo currently houses as the judge has given the current owner of the zoo, Jeff Lowe, 120 days to vacate the premises and take the animals with him. We’re not sure Lowe will have any place to put all those animals and might actually work something out with Baskin to keep them there and transfer ownership of them too. That’s just a guess at this point though.

Exotic meanwhile is currently serving a 22-year prison bid for trying to hire a hitman to snuff out Baskin at the height of their drama a few years ago. We imagine he’s tearing out his Hulk Hogan mustache behind bars after learning he’s officially lost it all.

Photos
