[CONTEST] Take Our Music Quiz To Win A $100 Instacart Grocery Gift Card!

With the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shutting down our ways of life, Radio Now 92.1 wants to give back to YOU, our fans and listeners as we come together to get through this. And all you have to do is take a small quiz.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

Complete our music quiz and you enter for a chance to win a $100 Instacart Grocery Gift Card courtesy of us. Enjoy the songs you hear on Radio Now? Don’t enjoy some of the songs you hear on Radio Now? This is YOUR chance to let your voice be heard! There are two ways to enter. Either you can click the link at the bottom, fill out the quiz and submit it OR you can text QUIZ to 60796 for a direct link!

Good luck!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: